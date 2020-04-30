Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 1,201 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

