Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,969 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

