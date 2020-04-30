Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,237,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

