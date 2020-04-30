Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

