Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 1,270 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

