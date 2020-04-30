Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 499,103 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of MCD opened at $187.82 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

