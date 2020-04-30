Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

