Chesapeake Wealth Management Acquires 94 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

