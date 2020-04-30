Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 32,586 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,586 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average of $199.37. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.