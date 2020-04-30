Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $187.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

