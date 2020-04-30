Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,589 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.24% of Beyond Meat worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $100.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 8.46. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.02.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

