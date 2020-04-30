Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

