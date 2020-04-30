Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 453,806 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 453,806 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $59,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,411,190. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

