Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,560 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.