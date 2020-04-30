Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 7,502,796 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502,796 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,529,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,309 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,202,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

