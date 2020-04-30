Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 21,340 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE:CAT opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

