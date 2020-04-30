Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 21.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $288,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Nutrien by 21.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 815,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 356.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

