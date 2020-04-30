Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,233 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

