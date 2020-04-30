Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,718 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

