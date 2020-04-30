Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495,121 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Square were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

