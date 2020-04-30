Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495,121 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Square were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,907 shares of company stock worth $2,419,187 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of National Instruments Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of National Instruments Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,386 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,386 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report