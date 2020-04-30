Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

