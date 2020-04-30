Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 109,504 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,504 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $639.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.56 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $226.44 and a twelve month high of $665.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.74.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

