Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

