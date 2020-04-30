Cottage Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

