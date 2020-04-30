BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total transaction of $576,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $511.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

