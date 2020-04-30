GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLYC stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

