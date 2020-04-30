Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 1,000 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE BJ opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19.
BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.
BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.
Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.