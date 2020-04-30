Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 1,000 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BJ opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,213,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

