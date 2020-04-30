Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

