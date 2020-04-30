Sixt Leasing (FRA:LNSX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sixt Leasing SE (FRA:LNSX)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.66 ($21.70) and last traded at €18.56 ($21.58), 232,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €18.54 ($21.56).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Sixt Leasing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Sixt Leasing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.19.

Sixt Leasing SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the vehicle leasing business in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and the Netherlands. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Fleet Management. The Leasing segment provides lease financing and associated services to corporate customers; and operates online retail business through sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de Websites, as well as offers additional services, such as accident and breakdown management, an inspection package, and an insurance package.

