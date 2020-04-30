Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading 1.6% Higher

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €2.61 ($3.03) and last traded at €2.59 ($3.02), 3,696,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.55 ($2.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -37.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.59.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

