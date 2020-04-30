Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTCMKTS:GASNF)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87, 21,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 615% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

