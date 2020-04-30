AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Shares Down 10.2%

AA PLC (OTCMKTS:AATDF)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

