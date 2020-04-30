Senior (LON:SNR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

News coverage about Senior (LON:SNR) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Senior earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Senior’s analysis:

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 68.23 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Senior has a one year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 236.40 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 148.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 5.23 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.13 ($1.71).

In other Senior news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.