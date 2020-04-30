Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) Insider Acquires £999,988.50 in Stock

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) insider Fariyal Khanbabi purchased 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £196.50 ($258.48) per share, for a total transaction of £999,988.50 ($1,315,428.18).

Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 202.59 ($2.66) on Thursday. Dialight Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 573.48 ($7.54). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.04.

Dialight (LON:DIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX (9.60) (($0.13)). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dialight Plc will post 5524.9997615 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

