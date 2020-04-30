Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $86,908.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,770 shares of company stock worth $1,098,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

