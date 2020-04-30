FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Earnings History for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wpp Plc Short Interest Update
Wpp Plc Short Interest Update
Royal Bank of Scotland Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Royal Bank of Scotland Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Silvercrest Asset Management Group to Release Earnings on Friday
Silvercrest Asset Management Group to Release Earnings on Friday
Grizzly Discoveries Shares Down 10%
Grizzly Discoveries Shares Down 10%
Cache Exploration Stock Price Down 100%
Cache Exploration Stock Price Down 100%
Bank of Ireland Group Trading 9.3% Higher
Bank of Ireland Group Trading 9.3% Higher


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report