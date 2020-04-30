FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,686 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

