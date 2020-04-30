Electrolux (ELUXY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electrolux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Electrolux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.