Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. On average, analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $649.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLNC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

