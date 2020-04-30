ExOne (XONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.

Get ExOne alerts:

Shares of XONE opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, CEO John Hartner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $140,996.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.