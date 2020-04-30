X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.
