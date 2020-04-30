X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

