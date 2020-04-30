Telenav (TNAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Telenav to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.20. Telenav has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNAV shares. B. Riley lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

