Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$46.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.97.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$70.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

