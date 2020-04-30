Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,935 shares of company stock worth $3,099,152 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

