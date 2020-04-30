Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 9,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $575,260.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,548.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,935 shares of company stock worth $3,099,152 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Earnings History for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

