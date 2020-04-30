Shotspotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Shotspotter has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Shotspotter’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shotspotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSTI stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.82. Shotspotter has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shotspotter presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

