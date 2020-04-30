Timkensteel (TMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Timkensteel to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The company has a market cap of $124.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.