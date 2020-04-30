Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Universal Electronics has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.90-1.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $174.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UEIC stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

