NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

Shares of NFI opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.81. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.33.

In other NFI Group news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,903.26. Also, Senior Officer Janice Harper bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,320. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,335 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

