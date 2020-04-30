Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group has set its FY 2020

Investors that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $163.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

In other news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 25,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

