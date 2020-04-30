Upland Software (UPLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $786.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

