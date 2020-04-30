Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.26 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$16.30 and a 12-month high of C$42.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,305.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.